×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

When Ranbir Kapoor Opened Up About His Hollywood Ambitions

Ranbir Kapoor said while he is reluctant to move to the West for work, he is not saying entirely no to a Hollywood career as a prospect.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor | Image:Ranbir Kapoor Fans/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is among Bollywood's most versatile stars. His filmography includes masterpieces such as Barfi, Tamasha, and Sanju, among many more, which helped define his acting abilities. While his wife Alia Bhatt recently made her English language debut in the Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone, the actor said he doesn't see himself crossing over to the States anytime soon. He admitted he was reluctant to move to the West for work but is not saying entirely no to a future potential option. 

I'd rather act in my language, says Ranbir Kapoor

In 2022, Ranbir attended the final In Conversation sessions at the Red Sea Film Festival and discussed his life and career. Talking about her wife’s Hollywood debut the host asked the actor about his own Hollywood ambitions. Ranbir said, “I'd never say never, but I'm pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language. I do have a certain block in my head about acting in English. I'd rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never.”

 

What’s next for Ranbir Kapoor? 

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film released in December last year and emerged as one of the biggest flicks of the year. Next, the actor is set to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which will release in three parts.

Advertisement

While the first part will show the early days of Ram and his marriage with Sita and her kidnapping during the vanvas, the second part will show the journey of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, Vaanar Sena, and the building of Ram Setu. Meanwhile, the third and final part of the trilogy will focus on the war between the Vaanar sena and Ravan's army, the latter's defeat, and Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's return to Ayodhya.

 

Reportedly, Ranbir will play the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol is said to be finalised for the role of Lord Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh for Surpnekha and Lara Dutta for Kaikeya. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol and KGF star Yash are said to be playing the roles of Kumbhkaran and Ravan, respectively.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress Candidates list

a few seconds ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

a minute ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

NIA Team Attacked

2 minutes ago
Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday asked the ED to reveal the action taken against BJP leaders in connection with alleged money laundering cases

Atishi Questions ED

3 minutes ago
Narendra Modi Rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey on MS Dhoni Batting Order

Hussey on MS Dhoni

5 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav

Chargesheet Against Elvis

7 minutes ago
A Guide To Valid Documents For Casting Your Vote In India

Document For Casting Vote

13 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj On Nepotism

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

SRH fans roar for MSD

20 minutes ago
the Power of Artificial Intelligence

AI Used to Disrupt Polls?

20 minutes ago
israel

Iran Warns US

21 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

21 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir On Hollywood Debut

23 minutes ago
Michael Hussey and Rohit Sharma

Hussey dig at Rohit?

25 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

26 minutes ago
Nissan Motor shares

Nissan tax incentive

36 minutes ago
MS Dhoni during CSK practice

CSK fans fear the worst

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sec 144 in Noida, Greater Noida Till Apr 26: Here's What's Allowed

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News20 hours ago

  5. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo