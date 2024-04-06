Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is among Bollywood's most versatile stars. His filmography includes masterpieces such as Barfi, Tamasha, and Sanju, among many more, which helped define his acting abilities. While his wife Alia Bhatt recently made her English language debut in the Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone, the actor said he doesn't see himself crossing over to the States anytime soon. He admitted he was reluctant to move to the West for work but is not saying entirely no to a future potential option.

I'd rather act in my language, says Ranbir Kapoor

In 2022, Ranbir attended the final In Conversation sessions at the Red Sea Film Festival and discussed his life and career. Talking about her wife’s Hollywood debut the host asked the actor about his own Hollywood ambitions. Ranbir said, “I'd never say never, but I'm pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language. I do have a certain block in my head about acting in English. I'd rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never.”

What’s next for Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film released in December last year and emerged as one of the biggest flicks of the year. Next, the actor is set to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which will release in three parts.

While the first part will show the early days of Ram and his marriage with Sita and her kidnapping during the vanvas, the second part will show the journey of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, Vaanar Sena, and the building of Ram Setu. Meanwhile, the third and final part of the trilogy will focus on the war between the Vaanar sena and Ravan's army, the latter's defeat, and Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's return to Ayodhya.

Reportedly, Ranbir will play the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol is said to be finalised for the role of Lord Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh for Surpnekha and Lara Dutta for Kaikeya. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol and KGF star Yash are said to be playing the roles of Kumbhkaran and Ravan, respectively.