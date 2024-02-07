Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:20 IST

When Ranbir Kapoor Quit Alcohol, Turned Vegetarian For Role Of Lord Ram In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan

Ranbir Kapoor is busy preparing for his next project titled, Ramayan, helmed by Nitish Tiwari. For the role of Ram, the actor transformed his lifestyle habits.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha with his wife and actress Alia Bhatt. The actor will be playing the role of Lord Ram in his next film Ramayan, helmed by Nitish Tiwari. Earlier, reports suggested that the actor has embraced a lifestyle transformation.

(A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: ANI/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor renounced alcohol and non-vegetarian foods

According to sources close to the actor, Kapoor has renounced non-vegetarian food, alcohol and late-night parties. According to a report in Koimoi, Ranbir's decision to make these sacrifices is not for the public image but to feel as pure as Lord Ram. The actor has committed to a disciplined routine, aligning his lifestyle habits with the spiritual essence.

Not Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's phone wallpaper is a happy picture of THIS person. Fans go awww - India Today
(A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

This transformation showcases his commitment to the character. The source emphasised that the actor's commitment wasn't confined to the camera but was a sincere effort to embody the traits of the deity.

More about Ramayan

The highly anticipated film reportedly stars Yash as Lankesh and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film is scheduled to commence shooting sometime around March, with an additional schedule planned for April and May. The makers are eyeing to wrap the film by monsoon.

Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Have A PR? Mediapersons Make An Interesting Revelation Which Netizens Are Finding Hard To Digest: “That's The Narrative Set By His PR”
(A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

For the film, Nitesh Tiwari and DNEG, a VFX powerhouse, have collaborated on the mythological drama. Moreover, Ranbir will be jetting off to Los Angeles in February for technical rehearsals at the DNEG office.

The makers are planning to release Ramayana in the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, the actor is basking in the success of his last release Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the films grossed over ₹661.82 crore in India and ₹255.49 crore overseas for a worldwide gross collection of ₹917.31 crore. Now, the makers are busy preparing for the sequel titled Animal Park.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:37 IST

