Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

When Ranbir Kapoor Said His 'Big Disaster' Debut Saawariya Gave Him Confidence

Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 2007 film Saawariya. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali also marked the debut of Sonam Kapoor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Ranbir Kapoor made his debut in the 2007 film Saawariya. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali also marked the debut of Sonam Kapoor. While the movie brought together an ensemble cast, it failed to strike a chord with the audience as it flopped at the box office. In an old interview, Ranbir Kapoor admitted the film was a disaster. 

Ranbir Kapoor says Sawariya's failure gave him ‘confidence’ 

Asked about when did he feel he's a star, Ranbir told IANS: "My first film itself was a very big disaster, the disaster-ness was celebrated but somewhere as an actor and artiste I had a deep conviction that flops and hits won't matter to me. That gave me confidence."

Official poster of Saawariya | Image: IMDb

"I have never felt competitive towards anybody. I have never felt that I am better or worse than anybody. I feel like I am running my own race. I feel like I have very strong views on how and what I want to do in my life, the kind of films I want to do." He added, “The kind of characters I want to portray and of course I am going to see a lot of failures.”

Ranbir Kapoor says failure gives ‘perspective’ 

In the same conversation the actor said, “Whenever your films work, I promise you the only feeling you get is 'phew!' till the next one. But when you have failure, you understand, you introspect and come to perspective." He added: "I have had a very blessed 15 year career and I have a lot of self confidence in myself that I am the best ofcourse I don't like to put that energy out and say it but I tell myself I am the best because that keeps me going."

A still from Saawariya | Image: IMDb

Before making it big as a Bollywood star, Ranbir worked behind the camera as an assistant director for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2005 film Black starring Amitabh Bachchan.

(With inputs from IANS) 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

