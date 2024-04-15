Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar's collaboration on Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will feature them reprise their iconic roles from the director's cop universe. Back in 2015, when Ranveer was relatively new in the industry, he had shared an anecdote which captured Akshay Kumar's well-meaning nature, something that significantly inspired the aspiring actor in him.

When Ranveer Singh made Raveena Tandon 'uncomfortable'



Rajeev Masand's 2015 actors' roundtable discussion, saw Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, both be part of the panel discussion. In it, Ranveer revealed that he had actually been present on the sets of film Mohra - specifically for the filming of the iconic song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The experience however, was not what Ranveer had expected it to be.

He said, "I was a boy, and I was ogling at Raveena ji. I was watching her with my eyes wide open, so she was getting a little uncomfortable. She asked one of the security guys to escort me away. For me, that was shattering. I was heartbroken that I was told to leave the set". However, Ranveer's anecdote did not end there.

Akshay Kumar stepped in to make Ranveer Singh's day better



Ranveer's 'heartbreak' however, was rather short-lived. As he was asked to leave, he felt a hand on his shoulder - that of Akshay Kumar's. Akshay could see how bad Ranveer felt and so decided to send him off with a compliment. He said, "I am almost in tears, when I feel this man’s hand on my shoulders. I look behind and I see this shining aura of a man, Akshay Kumar. He says, ‘I like your haircut’. I was thrilled! He obviously saw how bad I was feeling because I was asked to leave and he did that".

Ranveer further added that Akshay's gesture instilled in his mind how he would one day grow up to be just like him. He added, "I got a picture with him, and said to myself, ‘Man, one day I am going to be like that guy'."