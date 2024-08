Published 14:49 IST, August 17th 2024

When Shahid Kapoor Nudged Imtiaz Ali To Hike His Fees For Love Aaj Kal After Jab We Met Success

Shahid Kapoor helped Imtiaz Ali in asking for an astronomical fee for his third movie Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.