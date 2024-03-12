×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

When Shreya Ghoshal Spoke About Alia Bhatt Recreating Her Song Samjhawan: People Do It For Promotion

Shreya Ghoshal once talked about the trend of actors singing in their films and specifically addressed Alia Bhatt recreating her iconic track Samjhawan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Edited by: Jyothi Jha
Shreya Ghoshal
Shreya Ghoshal | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Renowned Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is celebrating her 40th birthday today, remains one of the most versatile voices in the Indian music industry. With a prolific career spanning years, she has contributed her vocals to numerous memorable songs across various genres.

What did Shreya Ghoshal say about actors singing songs in movies?

In a candid interview with SpotboyE back in 2017, Shreya Ghoshal shared her thoughts on actors lending their voices to songs in films and shared her experience with the song Samjhawan from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

 

 

Talking about Alia Bhatt's rendition of Samjhawan, Shreya expressed, “I understand that people do it for promotion. It doesn’t hamper me. Maybe it’s only to get the cash registers ringing. But when someone thinks of the song, the first names to crop up would be Shreya and Arijit. Like the producer, director, and the actors, the audience too is aware of the fact that Alia rendered her vocals for the promotion of the film."

What did Shreya say about other female singers sounding like her

Furthermore, Ghoshal addressed the common occurrence of female singers being compared to her, stating her openness to artists drawing inspiration from her while encouraging them to find their unique voices. She expressed, “At times, if I hear a song and if I have access to the artist, I pick up my phone and make it a point to appreciate him/ her. Sunidhi Chauhan and I have done that quite a few times. I am fine with people taking inspiration from me as long as eventually they find their voice.”

 

 

Samjhawan originally sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, gained further attention with Alia Bhatt's recreation in the unplugged version. The track featured in the romantic comedy film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and the late Sidharth Shukla, the film was declared a hit.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

5 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

5 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

5 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

5 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

5 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

5 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

6 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

9 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

11 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rose Quartz, Amethyst: Versatile Crystals For Your Healing Journey

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  2. Bastar Producer Says The Film Explores Human Tragedy, Not Politics

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. James Anderson's hilarious reaction to ECB honouring his 700th wicket

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. Centre Declares Jammu Kashmir National Front as 'Unlawful Association'

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Tillu Square Actress Anupama Lands Kabaddi Player Manathi Ganesh Biopic

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo