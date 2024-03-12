Advertisement

Renowned Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is celebrating her 40th birthday today, remains one of the most versatile voices in the Indian music industry. With a prolific career spanning years, she has contributed her vocals to numerous memorable songs across various genres.

What did Shreya Ghoshal say about actors singing songs in movies?

In a candid interview with SpotboyE back in 2017, Shreya Ghoshal shared her thoughts on actors lending their voices to songs in films and shared her experience with the song Samjhawan from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Talking about Alia Bhatt's rendition of Samjhawan, Shreya expressed, “I understand that people do it for promotion. It doesn’t hamper me. Maybe it’s only to get the cash registers ringing. But when someone thinks of the song, the first names to crop up would be Shreya and Arijit. Like the producer, director, and the actors, the audience too is aware of the fact that Alia rendered her vocals for the promotion of the film."

What did Shreya say about other female singers sounding like her

Furthermore, Ghoshal addressed the common occurrence of female singers being compared to her, stating her openness to artists drawing inspiration from her while encouraging them to find their unique voices. She expressed, “At times, if I hear a song and if I have access to the artist, I pick up my phone and make it a point to appreciate him/ her. Sunidhi Chauhan and I have done that quite a few times. I am fine with people taking inspiration from me as long as eventually they find their voice.”

Samjhawan originally sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, gained further attention with Alia Bhatt's recreation in the unplugged version. The track featured in the romantic comedy film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and the late Sidharth Shukla, the film was declared a hit.