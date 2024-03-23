×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 09:48 IST

When Sushmita Sen Told Urvashi Rautela 'She Can't Participate In Miss Universe': Most Depressing

Urvashi Rautela won I Am She - Miss Universe India in 2012 and the next step was to represent India at the Miss Universe beauty pageant the same year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen (L), Urvashi Rautela (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Urvashi Rautela made her dream come true after foraying into acting even before she won a beauty pageant. However, she could never get over the fact that she couldn't participate in the Miss Universe pageant in 2012. The actress, in a recent interview, revealed that Sushmita Sen told her that she couldn't participate in Miss Universe.

Why did Urvashi Rautela not represent India at Miss Universe 2012?

Urvashi won the I am She - Miss Universe India in 2012 and the next step was to represent India internationally at the Miss Universe beauty pageant the same year. However, owing to a glitch at the last minute, she couldn't participate. Back then Sushmita Sen's company took over the responsibility of selecting India's representatives. Speaking to Mirchi Plus, Urvashi added, "When I won Miss Universe India for the first time in 2012, then I was told that there is an age limit for Miss Universe… Our boss was Donald Trump. The age limit was 18, even I didn’t know that! I was 17 after I won, just about to turn 18, but, I was 24 days short from the age limit."

 

(A file photo of Urvashi Rautela | Image: Instagram)

 

Urvashi called it the "most depressing" time of her life and then Sushmita Sen told her, "Urvashi you can't go." It was like the "biggest closure of her life. "I had literally worked so hard for it. If someone has beaten the rest of the contestants and come ahead, and they're deserving then why such an age limit?" she concluded.

(A file photo of Urvashi Rautela | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Urvashi Rautela | Image: Instagram)

 

All you need to know about Urvashi Rautela

The actress, who made her acting debut with the 2013 film Singh Saab the Great, gained prominence after winning the title of Miss Diva- Miss Universe India 2015, and representing India at Miss Universe 2015. She began her modelling career at the age of 15 and also previously won the title of Miss Teen India 2009.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 09:48 IST

