Who Was Pankaj Udhas, Ghazal and Playback Singer Who Died Aged 72?
On February 26, Pankaj Udhas's family in an official note confirmed his death. They said he died due to prolonged illness.
Pankaj Udhas is a popular Indian Ghazal and playback singer known for songs such as Chitthi Aayee Hai, Na Kajare Ki Dhar, and Aaj Phir Tum Pe among others. He died on February 26 due to prolonged illness, confirmed his family in an official statement.
In January this year, the Ghazal singer completed 40 long years of his career. With more than 50 albums under his belt and some ever-green film songs including ‘Chitthi Aayee Hai’ and 'Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise’, the singer was all set for a grand celebration -- 40 concerts across the country. However, he could do only one at the Nehru Stadium in Mumbai in January. “Things changed completely after Covid struck. Nobody could imagine,” laments this Padma Shri recipient.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 16:33 IST
