Why Amar Singh Chamkila Is Releasing On OTT And Not Theatres? Imtiaz Ali Reveals

Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and will debut on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the release of the movie, the filmmaker opened up about his decision to release on OTT.

I wanted people who are not from Punjab should also see it: Imtiaz Ali on Chamkila

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz Ali reasoned why he opted to release Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT rather than the big screen. He expressed his love for the big screen and said, “Believe that I am like a big cinema watcher, like a theatre viewer and a director. When I close my eyes and think about a film, I always imagine myself on the big screen in a theatre and watching the big screen.”

Despite this Imitaz opted to choose Chamkila on Netflix. He stated, “I can’t help it, but I don’t think that will be a bad thing for a film I made for an OTT.” He reasoned that he wanted the film to reach in all parts of the world and so he did not opt for a big-screen release. He reasoned, “So, it’s a new thing and I feel that there is a certain reach and the point of making Chamkila for me, I am a Hindi film director but making Chamkila in Hindi I thought was necessary because Chamkila is a very big subject and I think it’s a universal subject. So, I wanted people that are not from Punjab should also see it and enjoy it.”

Imitaz Ali on Jab We Met 2

Imtiaz Ali, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, opened up on the possibility of a sequel to his movies Jab We Met 2 and Love Aaj Kal. The filmmaker told the publication that while he has no plans to make sequels to the movie yet, he has 3 other scripts ready.

The director said, “Well, no. No Love Aaj Kal 3, no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel but let's see.” He added, “I never say never but no plan as of now. But then yes I have 3 scripts that I am now crazily desperate to start getting onto making. I can't wait to start filming again.”