sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 17:56 IST, November 9th 2024

Why Farah Khan, Saroj Khan 'Abused, Behaved Rudely' On Set? Choreographer Terence Lewis Answers

Terence Lewis revealed how Saroj Khan and Farah Khan sustained and faced challenges being a choreographer in a society dominated by men.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Saroj Khan and Farah Khan
File photo of Saroj Khan and Farah Khan | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:56 IST, November 9th 2024