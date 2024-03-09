×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Will Ananda L Rai Remake Jhimma 2 In Other Languages? Tanu Weds Manu Director Reacts

Anand L Rai produced Marathi language film Jhimma 2 last year. The film turned out to be one of the highest-grossing releases from the industry for the year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anand L Rai has an exciting year ahead of him on the professional front. Last year, the director turned producer for Marathi film Jhimma 2 which not only performed well commercially but also received critical acclaim. Rai recently commented on if he plans to recreate the magic of the film in other languages.

 

Will Jhimma 2 be remade in other languages?

Anand L Rai's production banner Color Yellow Productions, produced 2023 Marathi film Jhimma 2. The Hemant Dhome directorial spotlighted the stories of women from different walks of life, coming together to celebrate life. In a recent byte to PTI, on the sidelines of the FICCI Frames event, the director addressed queries regarding the film potentially being remade across other languages.

 


He said, "I enjoyed working on Jhimma 2. I became part of it because I found the story interesting. Now, changing the language and doing it again is tedious. For me, filmmaking is not about making money. It's about those experiences and time that you spent." He also added that Color Yellow Productions will soon be announcing its slate for the year. Separately, the director is currently working on mounting his next, Tere Ishk Mein, which will notably reunite him with his Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush.

Anand L Rai will be making his OTT debut this year

The same byte to PTI saw the director confirm that he will be marking his directorial debut on the OTT medium this year. He also specified that the show in question will belong to the romance genre. 

He said, "There are people making fantastic thrillers and mystery series, but I would love to do something different. I want to reach out to the audience with something new on OTT. I want to give them a world which they have not seen on OTT before. So, I'll do things on my terms and conditions. As a good student, I'll learn first and then deliver. This year you can expect (the show) but I won't reveal much about it. All I can say is, I'll be dealing with romance and drama."
 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

