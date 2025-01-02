Will Baby John Emerge As Varun Dhawan's Lowest Grosser? Film Struggles To Cross ₹50 Crore

Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screen on December 25 on the occasion of Christmas. The movie opened to a decent start but failed to keep up the face at the ticketing counter. After nearly 10 days of theatric run, the movie is shaping up to become Varun Dhawan's career lowest-grosser.

Varun Dhawan delivers career worst with Baby John?

Opened to a ₹ 11.25 Crore on Christmas, the Varun Dhawan starrer could not keep up the pace at the box office in India. The box office collections of the film only plummeted following its release. Baby John raked in a mere ₹28.65 crore in its first week despite the New Year holiday.



A still of Varun Dhawan from Baby John | Image: Instagram

On the second Wednesday (Day 8) of the film's release minted ₹2.75 crore. In the total of an 8-day theatrical run, the film has minted ₹35.4 crore only.

Varun Dhawan's lowest grossers at the box office

Varun Dhawan has had his share of ups and downs at the box office. The actor has delivered films that have underperformed at the box office. Baby John has to fare less than the likes of October and Badlapur to become Varun Dhawan's lowest grosser at the Indian box office.

A still from Varun Dhawan | Image: IMDb