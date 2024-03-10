×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Will Kiran Rao Ever Venture Into Commercial Cinema? Filmmaker Has A Unique Answer To This

Kiran Rao who recently returned to the director's seat with Laapata Ladies has now revealed if she'll ever make a foray into commercial cinema.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiran Rao
Kiran Rao | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Renowned filmmaker Kiran Rao has returned to the spotlight after a hiatus of 13 years since her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat. Her latest venture, Laapataa Ladies, marks only her second directorial endeavour and it's already generating rave reviews nationwide and internationally.

Will Kiran Rao venture into Kiran Rao commercial cinema?

As she continues to promote her acclaimed movie, Kiran Rao sat down for an exclusive conversation with OTTplay where she expressed a keen interest in venturing into commercial cinema. She revealed her eagerness to explore scripts that embody the quintessential Bollywood elements of song and dance while maintaining a socially responsible approach. 

 

 

Kiran enthusiastically stated, “Absolutely. I'm looking for the right script. I would love to see a film like that. I feel like what we term commercial should be anything that does well. Yes. And I do think that I would like to make films that are super entertaining as well, which have... Which could be action, comedy, thriller, romance, whatever the genre. I would love to make super successful, commercial, masaledar movies as well. I just do think that they should leave you with something once you leave the cinema.”

Advertisement

Kiran Rao wants her audiences to take home a lasting experience

Emphasising the importance of leaving a lasting impact, she stressed that the essence of a successful film lies not in its scale or extravagance but in its ability to resonate with the audience.

Advertisement

 

 

Kiran elaborated, “It could be a good feeling. It could be an idea. It could be a different perspective. But just something that stays with you would be my metric of whether I want to make this film or not. Like, the scale of the film isn't important really. But I do want to make... I'm happy to make a big-scale film as well. I mean, I'm open to every kind of film. Bring it on.”

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

23 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

28 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

an hour ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

an hour ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

an hour ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hooliganism Going to Lose Again': BJP's Sharp Retort to Akhilesh Yadav

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  2. Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Sheer Blue Saree

    Web Stories24 minutes ago

  3. TBMAUJ Singer Raghav Says He Was ‘Scared’ To Remake The Title Song

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Murder Mubarak Director On Working With Pankaj Tripathi

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  5. Oscars 2024: When And Where To Watch 96th Academy Awards In India

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo