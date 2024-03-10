Advertisement

Renowned filmmaker Kiran Rao has returned to the spotlight after a hiatus of 13 years since her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat. Her latest venture, Laapataa Ladies, marks only her second directorial endeavour and it's already generating rave reviews nationwide and internationally.

Will Kiran Rao venture into Kiran Rao commercial cinema?

As she continues to promote her acclaimed movie, Kiran Rao sat down for an exclusive conversation with OTTplay where she expressed a keen interest in venturing into commercial cinema. She revealed her eagerness to explore scripts that embody the quintessential Bollywood elements of song and dance while maintaining a socially responsible approach.

Kiran enthusiastically stated, “Absolutely. I'm looking for the right script. I would love to see a film like that. I feel like what we term commercial should be anything that does well. Yes. And I do think that I would like to make films that are super entertaining as well, which have... Which could be action, comedy, thriller, romance, whatever the genre. I would love to make super successful, commercial, masaledar movies as well. I just do think that they should leave you with something once you leave the cinema.”

Advertisement

Kiran Rao wants her audiences to take home a lasting experience

Emphasising the importance of leaving a lasting impact, she stressed that the essence of a successful film lies not in its scale or extravagance but in its ability to resonate with the audience.

Advertisement

Kiran elaborated, “It could be a good feeling. It could be an idea. It could be a different perspective. But just something that stays with you would be my metric of whether I want to make this film or not. Like, the scale of the film isn't important really. But I do want to make... I'm happy to make a big-scale film as well. I mean, I'm open to every kind of film. Bring it on.”