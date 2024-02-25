Advertisement

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan have been on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Laapataa Ladies. The team recently visited Delhi for the promotions where the director was asked if she would submit the film for the Academy Awards next year. To this, Rao should have the interested but shared that they are primarily focusing on the film's promotions.

Will Kiran Rao send Laapataa Ladies for Oscars 2025?

Speaking at the press conference, Rao said that it all depends on the response they receive from the audience. If viewers and the nation appreciate their work, that would be the greatest accolade for them. “Our primary recognition comes from the audience's response at the box office. If the viewers and the nation appreciate our work, that would be the greatest accolade for us," she said.

Adding to it, the director explained that there is a specific community tasked with assessing and selecting the finest films of the year and if their film is "deemed worthy, they "will submit it for the prestigious Oscars".

What do we know about Laapataa Ladies?

The film marks Kiran Rao's come back to the directing world after 13 years (Dhobi Ghat). Set in 2001 rural India, the story revolves around two brides who get separated during a train journey. The social drama had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year where it received a standing ovation. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. It will hit the theatres on March 1.