Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently revealed intriguing details about his father's involvement in the iconic Bollywood movie, Sholay. Rohit's father, MB Shetty was a prominent stuntman, action choreographer, and actor in Hindi cinema during the 1970s. He had a significant role in shaping his son's early experiences in filmmaking.

What were the struggles Sholay faced during production?

Recalling the tumultuous early days of Sholay, Rohit highlighted the film's initial struggle at the box office. He revealed that the makers faced criticism that led to a decision to reshoot certain scenes. Reflecting on this period, Rohit addressed the remarkable performance of Amitabh Bachchan who despite having a supporting role infused energy into the character.

Sholay poster | Image: IMDb

Shetty quoted, “If you see the film again, you will notice that Amit ji’s character is of a friend. Amit ji didn’t get a song… Amit ji also doesn’t have solo scenes, there is just one with the Mausi. Every scene is with Dharmendra ji. At that time, the lesser hero used to die and Amit ji was the lesser hero in the film than Dharam ji, which is why he died and not Dharam ji. But the film kicked off after four days and it went on for 4.5 years.”

Why did MB Shetty back out from Sholay?

Ramesh Sippy who directed the movie brought in a team from outside India for specific action sequences and it turned out to be a decision that triggered an ego clash with MB Shetty. This conflict led Rohit's father to step away from the film. Despite the disappointment, MB Shetty remained resolute and went on to do over 700 films throughout his entire career.

MB Shetty | Image: IMDb

Sholay is often regarded as Bollywood's cult classic and has been entertaining generations with its well-crafted script, timeless music, and memorable dialogues.