The second edition of the Women's Premier League began with a bang as celebs such as Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor, danced to their biggest hit tracks. The opening ceremony kick-started in the evening at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, followed by a match against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Kartik Aaryan set the stage on fire with his performance

The Satyaprem Ki Katha star was among the first celebs to grace the stage. The actor, who represented Gujarat Titans, danced to the tune of his tracks from Love Aaj Kal 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

His performance was followed by Sidharth, who looked uber cool in vibrant ensembles. Being from Delhi, the actor represented Delhi Capital players and danced for them on Kala Chashma, Kukkad and Raatan Lambiyaan.

Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan were at their best

Adding more excitement and energy in the audience, Tiger, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, danced to his electric numbers such as Gungroo and Whistle Baja, to name a few.

Varun took the energy to a notch higher with his performance at Apna Bana Le, Palat, Besharmi Ki Height and Muqabala. The actor represented UP Warriorz.

Shahid Kapoor's dhamakedaar performance steals the show

The actor made a power-pack entrance on a bike with fireworks, while in the background played Kabir Singh's title track. He then hopped onto the stage and grooved to some of his foot-tapping numbers such as Laal Peeli Ankhiyan, Nagada Nagada, Shaam Shandaar and Dhating Naach.

The opening ceremony was concluded by Shah Rukh Khan, who gave a heartwarming speech, followed by his dance performance to his popular tracks from Jawan and Pathaan.

Earlier today, several videos and photos of the stars went viral in which they were seen busy preparing for their performance and engaged in banter with each other during rehearsals.