Advertisement

Deepika Padukone recently served as one of the presenters at BAFTA 2024 in London. For the event, the actress wore a beautiful ivory saree by Sabyasachi. People across the world praised her look with photos and videos of the actress going viral on the internet. Sharing one such photo of the actress, an X user wrote, "Idk who she is but girl ate that look. istg if Dua doesn't serve like this." Although the user praised Deepika's look, wanting Dua Lipa to pull something off like this, his lack of knowledge about Deepika Padukone irked her fans who flooded the user's comments section.

'Deepika ain't random'

Replying to the X user's post, another Dua Lipa fan wrote, "Idk but that outfit is everything. Watching some random girl eat so bad and then there'll be dua in a plain black gown." The user also used crying emojis in his reply.

Replying to this, Deepika's fans troller the user and wrote, "RANDOM? She's the biggest it girl of Bollywood."

Advertisement

Idk who she is but girl ate that look. istg if Dua doesn’t serve like this… pic.twitter.com/OFy58D5GYp — stride (@strideseason) February 18, 2024

Another user wrote, "If she got invited to the BAFTAs red carpet why would you call her “a random girl”?"

Advertisement

Yet another comment read, "ain't no way you called Deepika random." "She is not some random girl!! She is the greatest and the most DECORATED ACTOR OF BOLLYWOOD INDUSTRY she is DEEPIKA PADUKONE Just Google her girl you'll know everything about her!!", wrote another fan.

Eventually, these replies made the user named Stride apologise. He wrote, "Idk I’m sorry i’m just knowing about her and my goodness she ate that look."

Deepika at BAFTA 2024

Deepika Padukone presented the honour of Best Film not in the English language to Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest at the BAFTA Awards.

The actress looked every inch gorgeous as she took the spotlight dressed in a silver shimmery sequined saree with a matching blouse by ace couturier Sabyasachi at the event.

Advertisement

The Zone of Interest was contending alongside films such as 20 Days in Mariupol, Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives and Society of the Snow.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Deepika has taken the center stage for an international award event.

Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song 'Nattu Nattu' from the movie 'RRR'.