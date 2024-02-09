Advertisement

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are expecting their first child together. Yami and Aditya confirmed the news of their pregnancy at the trailer launch event of Article 370. Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half-months pregnant.

Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam confirm pregnancy rumours

At the trailer launch event of Article 370, Aditya Dhar confirmed that Yami Gautam is pregnant. He said, "This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby."

Yami Gautam shares her pregnancy journey

Yami Gautam also shared her pregnancy experience at the trailer launch event of Article 370. "It was mentally draining. I could write thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiyaa, everybody," she said.

"There was a rigorous training that was involved for the film. You want to be cautious, careful and I am thankful to all the doctors who were supervising this secretly. We were mostly left with the talking portions (by the time I was expecting a baby) so we could manage. But this felt surreal, because the baby was also a part of it. Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through," Yami Gautam added.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot back in June 2021 after dating for over two years.