Updated February 27th, 2024 at 00:00 IST
Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Had Full Faith In Article 370: There's No Propaganda In It
The Yami Gautam led Article 370 released in theatres on February 23. The film cinematises the historic revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
The parents-to-be looked all happy as they posed for the paps. | Image:Varinder Chawla
The Yami Gautam led Article 370 released in theatres on February 23. The film cinematises the historic revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.
Published February 27th, 2024 at 00:00 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.