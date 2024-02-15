English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar's Mumbai Home Is A Perfect Example Of When Luxury Meets Nature | Photos

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in 2021. Since then the couple has been living in a luxurious flat with elements of nature infused in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam | Image:Yami Gautam/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in June 2021. The actor-producer couple has been living together in a luxurious flat in Mumbai’s Bandra. The couple often share a glimpse of their residence on their social media account which gives a sneak peak into their apartment which is all about nature. 

Lush greens adorn Yami-Aditya's residence in Mumbai 

Both Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar often share several photos and videos from their house on social media. The insides of their apartment display their love for greenery and space. In the photos, their house can be seen adorned with plants and herbs in every nook and corner. Additionally, their spacious balcony too contains several plants and greenery. 

A screengrab of Yami Gautam's post | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram 
A screengrab of Yami Gautam's post | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram 
A screengrab of Yami Gautam's post | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram 
A screengrab of Yami Gautam's post | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram 
A screengrab of Yami Gautam's post | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram 
A screengrab of Yami Gautam's post | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram 

The apartment is kept minimalist with ample space to move around. With minimal furniture and intricate interiors, the house perfectly combines luxury with the couple’s love for nature. The lighting in the apartment further accentuates the interiors. 

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar collaborate in Article 370 

The real-life couple will collaborate professionally in the upcoming film Article 370. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her collaboration with her husband post-marriage and said that it was always about the right script at the right time. "I was asked several times after URI: The Surgical Strike and after marriage when we would collaborate. It was always about the right script at the right time, with the right opportunity. I feel thankful to Aditya that Article 370 came my way," the actress shared.

For the unversed, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam are soon going to embrace parenthood. At the trailer launch of Article 370, the actress confirmed being 5-months pregnant. 

