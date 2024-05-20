Advertisement

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar embraced parenthood for the first time. The actress announced the birth of the baby boy in an Instagram post. The new parents have also shared the name of the infant - Vedavid. Here’s what it means.

What is the meaning of Yami Gautam’s son's name?

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announced the birth of their baby boy on Instagram. Along with the news of his birth, they also shared that the infant was born on Akshay Tritya and his name is - Vedavid. The unconventional name has caught the attention of social media users.

The name has piqued the curiosity of the actress’ fans over what it means. As per Wisdom Lib, the word Vedavid is a Sanskrit compound of two words - Veda and Vid. The word means a Brāhmaṇa versed in the Vedas. It is also said to be the name of Lord Vishnu. The name refers to someone who has extensive knowledge of the vedas.

Yami Gautam announces her son was born on Akshay Tritya

On May 20, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram account to announce the birth of her baby boy. The actress shared the news in an Instagram post that read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your blessings and love. Warm Regards, Yami & Aditya.” The new parents have also shared that the baby was born on Akshay Tritya, which fell on May 10.

Yami Gautam's birth announcement | Image: Instagram

Sharing the news the actor-director couple made a joint social media post with the caption, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation.” As soon as they announced the news, celebrities like Mrunal Thakur, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Neha Dhupia took to the comment section to shower the new parents with good wishes and blessings.