Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Yami Gautam Reacts After Fan Calls Her Article 370 Performance National Award-worthy

Yami Gautam held a live session on her social media handle, where a fan hailed his performance and said that she would surely win one.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam
A still from Article 370 | Image:IANS
  • 2 min read
Yami Gautam is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Article 370. The film, which is enjoying a great run at the box office, is earning rave reviews from the audience with some manifesting for the film to win National Award. Celebrating the success, the actress held a live session on her social media handle, where a fan hailed his performance and said that she would surely win one.

How did Yami Gautam react to a fan manifesting National Award win?

Taking to her Instagram handle, a fan of Yami hailed her performance in Article 370 in the comment section and wrote, "National award toh pakkaaa." On seeing the message, Yami replied that she is reading such kind of comments daily but there is nothing like this on her mind. 


"The only thing that was on my mind was that I wanted to do justice to the real-life character I am playing and we are making a film on a very important subject. I have not thought of any award and I am happy that my fans and the audiences are happy with my work and the film and this is my only reward," the actress concluded.

Article 370 box office collection day 11

The film has witnessed a rise in the collection since it entered the second week. On the eleventh day, the film earned ₹7.25 crore, crossing the ₹50 crore mark in India. The film has minted ₹54.44 crore in India, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"Article370 continues its dominance in Weekend 2… Remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite a plethora of new movies vying for audience attention… [Week 2] Fri 3.12 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 54.44 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. The spike in weekend biz is a clear indicator of audience acceptance… In fact, its performance during the first two weekends gives hope that it will score in the forthcoming weekend as well, despite a strong opponent [#Shaitaan] arriving this Friday," wrote Taran Adarsh.

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars  Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar, and Arun Govil in key roles.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

