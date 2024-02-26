Advertisement

Yami Gautam has fronted the recent political drama Article 370. Released on February 23, the film is set in the background of the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status. In its three-day theatrical run, the film has grossed over ₹20 crore making it one of the highest-grossers of the year, yet. Mom-to-be Yami Gautam has now reacted to the success of the film.

Yami Gautam thanks the audience for making Article 370 a success

On February 26, Yami Gautam revealed that when the movie was being made, she was told it wouldn’t work as "it's too technical" and is loaded with "political jargon". The actress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank the audience for proving those wrong who thought the film would not succeed at the box office. She wrote: “When we were making Article 370, so many people told us that this film won't work with the audience ... . But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience."

When we were making ‘Article 370’, so many people told us that this film won’t work with the audience, ‘it’s too technical, too many political jargons etc etc’. But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience. Thank you all for… pic.twitter.com/ZL14Ect6G2 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) February 26, 2024

Yami added: "Thank you all for proving them absolutely wrong. Thank you so much for giving so much love to our small little film, with a big heart. We are humbled and will remain forever grateful to all of you. Dhanyawaad!" Yami’s reaction comes after the film’s opening weekend.

Article 370 registers growth on opening weekend

Released on February 23, Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 has been pulling audiences to housefull theatres. The film opened to a decent ₹5.9 crore at the domestic box. On the subsequent days, it registered a growth by taking in ₹7.4 crore on Saturday and ₹9.50 crore on its first Sunday, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk.

After a three-day theatrical run, Article 370 has amassed a total of ₹22.80 crore. The coming week remains crucial to assess the film’s overall box office performance. Trade analysts and industry trackers believe that a positive word of mouth will push the movie to have a successful run, until another major release.