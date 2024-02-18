English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

Yami Gautam Reveals The Film That Changed The Course Of Her Career

Celebrating 2 years of A Thursday, Yami Gautam reflected on the journey, acknowledging the pivotal role the film played in reshaping her career trajectory.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A Thursday
A still from the film | Image:YouTube
Yami Gautam, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Article 370, celebrated the second anniversary of her vigilante thriller film A Thursday. Marking the milestone, Yami reflected on the journey, acknowledging the pivotal role the film played in reshaping her career trajectory.

Yami Gautam celebrates 2 years of A Thursday

Taking to her Instagram Stories, mom-to-be Yami shared the poster of A Thursday and penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude for being part of a project that changed the course of her career. "A film that changed the course of my career, all over again. Grateful to my director, producers, cast, crew & the audience. #2YearsOfAThursday," read the text on the post.

A Thursday is a gripping hostage thriller where Yami portrays the role of a play school teacher Naina Jaiswal, who takes 13 children hostage, creating suspense throughout the narrative.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

More about A Thursday

Helmed by Behzad Khambata, and produced by RSVP Movies, the film starred Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma in pivotal roles. It skipped the theatrical release and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, she is busy with the promotions of her upcoming political drama Article 370, co-starring Priya Mani. The film revolves around Constitutional Article 370 which gave special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir. It will chronicle the events that led to the abrogation of Article 370 of the state.

After the 2016 Kashmir unrest, local agent Zooni Haksar was chosen for a secret mission by Rajeshwari to end terrorism and conflict economy by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed.

The film is produced by her husband Aditya Dhar and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It will hit the theatres on February 23.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

