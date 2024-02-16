Advertisement

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all set to welcome their first child together. The actress announced her pregnancy during Article 370 event in Mumbai. Yami was seen flaunting her baby bump at the event and expressed her joy. Recently, during an interview with PTI, Yami Gautam shared that she was going through rigorous training for Article 370 by the time she found out she was pregnant.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar | Image: X

Yami Gautam shares her pregnancy journey during Article 370 shoot

During the interview, Yami Gautam said that the team was through shooting for the rigorous training and action portions by the time she found out she was expecting.

"By the time, we were left with the walking, exterior portions and some talkie portions. So, I was fortunate. It was better for me to be able to balance both sides. This (pregnancy) is something very personal. Aditya and I are anyway very private people," Yami Gautam said.

"We had to be conscious, but I didn't want to be conscious. I'm responsible for the life that's growing within me and I'll go to any lengths to take care. But there is a commitment that I have made as a professional (which I had to keep)," Yami added.

About Yami Gautam's pregnancy

Yami Gautam, an actor, is pregnant. The 'Article 370' actress is expecting her first child with filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar. She is now in her second trimester.

Following three years of marriage, the couple is ready to embrace parenthood. The actor is five and a half months pregnant. Her due date is May 2024.

The couple has kept the news private until now. Yami Gautam's recent public appearances, in which she concealed her stomach, have sparked speculation about her pregnancy.