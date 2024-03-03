English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Yash Chopra Didn't Change Lamhe's Climax Despite Several People's Advise - Here's Why

Yash Chopra's 1991 film Lamhe failed to take off at the box office, despite it carrying big names. Yash Chopra however, would not have altered the film.

Lamhe
Lamhe | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lamhe, since its 1991 release, has achieved cult status, owing to the poignant storyline and immensely strong performances by Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. However, the film surprisingly failed at the box office with its climax becoming quite the topic of debate owing to the nature of the relationship between the film leads. Yash Chopra however, would not have changed anything about the film, irrespective of its commercial failure.

Advertisement

Yash Chopra stood my Lamhe's narrative despite controversial climax


In a conversation with Komal Nahata, Honey Irani, who wrote the story for Lamhe, recalled how during the film's production, there were many who had raised concerns regarding the climax being too radical for a conservative audience. Yash Chopra however, had full faith in the storyline.

Advertisement


She said, "Lamhe was a big setback for me. Everyone had worked hard and had liked the film, how did it go wrong? Then everybody started saying, ‘We told you to change the climax.’ In fact, we were told not to keep this end and Yash ji and I had discussed and thought of three alternate ends...Yashji said, ‘Honey, what are we doing? Why are we changing our initial thought?’ So, we didn’t use the alternate versions and Yash ji said, ‘I will use this end only, nahi chalegi toh nahi chalegi (If it doesn't work it doesn't work).' "

Advertisement

The script for Lamhe was written in just 15 days


The interview also saw Irani share how the script for the film was just spun over 15 days. The story of Lamhe, came from a one-line idea that Yash Chopra had shared with Irani which simply highlighted the themes of unrequited love and divine intervention. 

Advertisement


She said, "After listening to the narration, he (Chopra) left without giving any expression or saying anything. I started crying and Pam was also crying. I told her, ‘I am crying because I think the party is over, why are you crying?’ She told me she liked the script very much. I thought I wrote it in 15 days, I should have given it more time. Yash ji came after half an hour and hugged me. That was the best day of my life."

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

8 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

8 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

8 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

8 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

8 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

9 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

9 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

9 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Easy-to-do Stretches And Exercises To Help Your Headache

    Lifestylean hour ago

  2. Inside Video: Katrina-Vicky, Janhvi-Shikhar Style Up In Indian Outfits

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach

    Sports an hour ago

  4. Mumbai City FC beat Punjab FC 3-2 to book ISL play-offs berth

    Sports an hour ago

  5. WPL: Mumbai Indians pummel Royal Challengers by 7 wickets

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo