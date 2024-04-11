Advertisement

The core cast for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, ever since its inception in the public eye, has been Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi in the role of Goddess Sita and Yash in the role of Raavan. There now appears to be quite the shift when it comes to this core cast lineup.

Yash to not star in Ramayan at all?



News of Yash not having been cast in the role of Raavan - a casting decision which much of the internet considered accurate - may come as a major upset to fans of the actor. This however, does not hold a candle to the possibility of Yash not starring in the film at all. As per media reports, not only is Yash not essaying the role of Raavan, but also not featuring in the film all together.

The quoted source states, "Yash desisted the offer to play Ravana for a long time. He agreed finally only as a producer. Rather than accept a fee (of around ₹80 crore), he agreed to come on board as a producer". The same reports also suggest how Nitesh Tiwari, is "very upset" with the leaked images from set. This has prompted him to declare a strict no-phones-on-set policy.

What is the tentative cast for Ramayan?



While Ranbir Kapoor is presumably a locked in name to lead Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, no official casting announcements with regards to the film have been made. As per a recent ANI report, Bobby Deol has reportedly been approached to essay the role of Kumbhakaran. Further Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly been roped into essay the role of Vibhishan.

Further speculation also presents the names of Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chaddha for the roles of Kaikeyi and Manthara. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan is said to be eyeing a Diwali 2025 release.