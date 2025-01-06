Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Film Beats Varun Dhawan's Baby John

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office Collection: The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer has got a new lease of life on its re-release. The rom-com hit the big screens again on January 3, on the New Year weekend. The movie has emerged as the first hit of 2025 and has beat the collection of new releases such as Baby John.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani surpasses Baby John collection on re-release on day 3

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opened to a staggering ₹1.20 crore on the first day of re-release. On the following day, the movie registered a 100% growth both in box office collections and number of shows. On Saturday, the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer minted ₹2.40 crore.

The film showed further growth on Sunday. The Ayan Mukerji starrer raked in ₹3.25 crore on Sunday, taking the film's total collection in re-run to ₹6.85 crore. This added to the ₹75 Lakh it earned during the first re-release has taken the film's total to ₹195.75 crore including the original collection.

YJHD Re-release: Clips of fans having gala time in theatres goes viral

A fan took to X and shared a clip from the theatre. In the video, fans can be seen dancing and singing along to one of the popular songs Badtameez Dil featuring the Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor from the film.