Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release Box Office: Deepika-Ranbir Film Secures More Shows, Doubles Collection On Saturday
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release: The Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor starrer seems to be in massive demand among the audience at the big screens.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release: The 2013 cult classic returned to the big screen on January 3. The Ranbir Kapoor - Deepika Padukone starrer seems to have struck a chord among the audience. On the second day of re-release, the film secured almost double the shows and raked in double the collection at the ticketing counter.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's re-release box office collection soars
2025 seems to be off to a good start for Bollywood with the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. On the first Friday of the year, and the opening day for the movie, the friendship drama minted ₹1.20 crore, as per Sacnilk. The movie missed the highest-grossing re-released movie by a whisker as Tumbbad minted ₹1.65 crore last year.
However, on the second day of the film's re-release, the shows for the film increased from 750 to 1600 owing to a massive demand. The collection also soared with ₹2.40 crore on day 2. As per Sacnilk, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is eyeing a positive ₹6 crore plus opening weekend. The movie has amassed a total of ₹3.60 crore on re-release, as of now. With no other significant release in Bollywood for the foreseeable future, the film has a good chance to mint big bucks at the box office and register records.
Which is the highest-grossing re-released film ever?
While Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has opened to a promising response at the box office, it has yet to break records. The Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor starrer has to break the record of Tumbbad to become the highest-grossing re-released movie ever. After a flop original run in theatres, the horror film received a new lease of life on September 13, last year.
The Sohum Shah starrer registered the record for highest highest-grossing re-released film in the 21st century with ₹26.70 crore in domestic collection. The movie surpassed the collections of Thalapathy Vjay's Ghilli (26.50 crores) to register the record. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will have to achieve the feat by surpassing the collection of Tumbbad.
