Advertisement

Sunny Hinduja, who was recently seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, talked about whether there has been an overproduction of patriotic films in Bollywood in recent times. The actor said while these stories need to be told filmmakers should experiment and treat these films differently.

Sunny Hinduja opens up on patriotism fatigue

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Sunny was asked whether he feels it has been an overdose of movies in the patriotic genre. To which the actor replied, he doesn’t have a say in it as an actor.

He said, “The makers and writers would be the right people to answer this question. It isn’t my department. I did a role which was offered and I liked it. As an actor, I will continue to do roles. I feel the love for your country is the foremost emotion in everyone. Filmmakers should be cautious in treating the same subjects. I think that is lacking in our films.”

What’s next for Sunny Hinduja?

Professionally, Sunny will be making his Malayalam debut soon. The actor will be taking on the role of an exorcist in the film Hello Mummy, which he calls an exhilarating journey. Adding to the speculation of his new look, he recently shared a glimpse of his look from the movie on his social media platforms.

The images showcase the actor adorned with rings and tattoos inscribed on his fingers. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen. Hello Mummy is scripted by Sanjo Joseph and directed by Vaishakh Elans.

(with inputs from IANS)