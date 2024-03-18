Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra Film Opens Well On First Weekend

Advertisement

Yodha hit the big screens on March 15. The film is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and also features Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna in pivotal roles. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the action movie has raked in decent collection at the box office.

Yodha sees growth in the collection on the first Sunday

Yodha opened to a decent ₹4.1 crore at the domestic box office. On the subsequent day, the Sidharth Malhotra film registered a business growth and raked in ₹5.75 crore. On the first Sunday of its theatrical release, the action flick collected ₹7 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

After a three-day theatrical run, Yodha has amassed a total of ₹16.85 crore. While the box office run of the film has been decent, it needs to deter competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan which released on March 8 but continues to run housefull shows. Yodha released on the same day as Adah Sharma starrer Bastar, which also gives the film a competition.

Yodha vs Bastar box office

Both Yodha and Bastar hit the big screens on the same day giving rise to an imperative box office comparison. Both films have registered a growth in business on their opening weekend. While Yodha opened to ₹4.1 crore, Bastar raked in only ₹0.4 crore on day 1. The Adah Sharma starrer has amassed a total of ₹2.05 on the opening weekend, which is lower than the first-day collection of Yodha.

What is Yodha about?

Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha chronicles the life of an Indian soldier who finds himself embroiled in conspiracies. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and has gone through several delays in terms of its release. Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, but was pushed to July 2023. The makers then decided to postpone the film to September 15 and then again to December 15, before finally releasing it on March 15.