Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

Yodha BTS Reveals How Makers Created A Plane For Film Instead Of 'Faking It On Green Screen': Watch

A unit member shares that Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre were keen on using practical effects instead of "faking" the action on the green screen.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yodha
Yodha | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha released in cinema halls on March 15. The actor plays a members of the elite task force Yodha in the action film, which has received lukewarm response at the box office. Most of the film's second half unfolds inside a flying plane and in a BTS video, makers revealed how a set was constructed to add a touch of realism to the mid-air sequences.

A still from Yodha making | Image: youtbe screengrab 

Yodha makers opt for practical effects over green screen

In a video shared by the makers of Yodha, the team takes us behind constructing the structure of an airplane to give the effect of flying. The set was constricted on a platform which would rotate 360 degrees. The effect of the plane turning upside down is also one of the highlights of the film as the action unfolds in an exhilarating manner.

A unit member shares that Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre were keen on using practical effects instead of "faking" the action on the green screen.

Sidharth injured himself on Yodha set

Describing the action in Yodha as "very different" from what he has done before, Sidharth detailed how he suffered an injury on set during shoot.

"We are using assault rifles which are designed for commandoes and are lightweight. Portraying action sequences was challenging. ‘Yahan bahut khoon paseena bahaya hai'. I remember a sequence when I had fallen down before doing action, and my elbow was swollen. But yet we were wearing a jacket and still doing the shots where we touched each other’s elbows and it would pain. That was the physical aspect of it.”      

