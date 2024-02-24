English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Yodha Song Zindagi Tere Naam Out: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna's Chemistry Is Unmissable

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Yodha.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yodha
A screengrab from the song | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Yodha. As the date is nearing, the makers are keeping their audience hooked by sharing a teaser and new posters. Speaking of which, the makers have unveiled the first song Zindagi Tere Naam which is all about love.

 

(A screengrab from the song | Image: YouTube)

Sidharth Malhotra is romancing Raashii Khanna in Zindagi Tere Naam

Sung by Vishal Mishra, the hum-worthy track offers a glimpse of Sidharth and Raashii's unmissable chemistry. The lyrics are penned by Kaushal Kishore along with Mishra. The number showcases how Sidharth’s character has fallen in love with Raashii and how he wants to devote his life to her. The track has been shot in the breathtaking backdrop of the lush green valley.

Advertisement
(A screengrab from the song | Image: YouTube)

Sidharth, who will be seen in the titular role, also shared the song on his Instagram handle and captioned it as “It’s all love with #ZindagiTereNaam, from #Yodha in the cinema on March 15."

What else do we know about Yodha

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the action thriller film is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Apart from Sidharth and Rashii, the film also stars Disha Patani. The film is centred around a plane hijack and how an off-duty soldier (played by Sidharth) aboard devises a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers' survival when the engine fails. The teaser shows Sidharth, dressed in uniform, fighting hijackers and terrorists in mid-air to rescue passengers on an Air India flight. The action-packed teaser also shows Sidharth bashing up people inside what appears to be the Parliament. In the film, Disha plays the role of air hostess.

Advertisement

The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 15.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

39 minutes ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

40 minutes ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

41 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

42 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

43 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

an hour ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

an hour ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

an hour ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

5 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

6 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

6 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

16 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

16 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trouble Stirs for Tejashwi as Pics with Murder Accused Go Viral

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor’s Dance, Varun Dhawan’s Entry Goes Viral From WPL Opening

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Haldwani Violence: Alleged Mastermind Abdul Malik Arrested in Delhi

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Platinum Industries IPO to be launched next week

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Pistachio Desserts That You Can Enjoy

    Galleries20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo