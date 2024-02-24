Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Yodha. As the date is nearing, the makers are keeping their audience hooked by sharing a teaser and new posters. Speaking of which, the makers have unveiled the first song Zindagi Tere Naam which is all about love.

(A screengrab from the song | Image: YouTube)

Sidharth Malhotra is romancing Raashii Khanna in Zindagi Tere Naam

Sung by Vishal Mishra, the hum-worthy track offers a glimpse of Sidharth and Raashii's unmissable chemistry. The lyrics are penned by Kaushal Kishore along with Mishra. The number showcases how Sidharth’s character has fallen in love with Raashii and how he wants to devote his life to her. The track has been shot in the breathtaking backdrop of the lush green valley.

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the song | Image: YouTube)

Sidharth, who will be seen in the titular role, also shared the song on his Instagram handle and captioned it as “It’s all love with #ZindagiTereNaam, from #Yodha in the cinema on March 15."

What else do we know about Yodha

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the action thriller film is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Apart from Sidharth and Rashii, the film also stars Disha Patani. The film is centred around a plane hijack and how an off-duty soldier (played by Sidharth) aboard devises a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers' survival when the engine fails. The teaser shows Sidharth, dressed in uniform, fighting hijackers and terrorists in mid-air to rescue passengers on an Air India flight. The action-packed teaser also shows Sidharth bashing up people inside what appears to be the Parliament. In the film, Disha plays the role of air hostess.

Advertisement

The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 15.