Yodha is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 15. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film today, February 19. The film is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

Yodha teaser piques audience interest

The official teaser of Yodha was released today, a month before the film’s release. In the clip, Sidharth can be seen in a fierce avatar. The actor can be seen saving hostages from a plane hijack. Before the teaser, the makers unveiled a poster of the film. Sidharth shared the new Yodha poster on his Instagram handle on Sunday, February 18. The actor is seen preparing for battle in the poster, pointing a gun at his opponent. The movie's tagline, "Brace For Impact," grabs viewers' attention as well.