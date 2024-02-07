English
January 29th, 2024

Zeenat Aman Reveals How She Secretly Watched Her Films In Theatres: Wore Burkha And...

Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of photos of herself and pen a note on how movie-watching experience has changed over the years.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Zeenat Aman
Zeenat Aman | Image:thezeenataman/Instagram
Zeenat Aman has earned a reputation for sharing unheard, unknown stories from the yesteryears. In her latest social media post, the actress, in her quintessential storytelling style, shared an anecdote from the time she used to sneak into theatres to watch her own movies without coming to anyone’s attention. Along with the post, the veteran actress shared two photos of herself 40 years apart. 

Zeenat Aman recalls how she went undercover to watch her own films

On January 29, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram account to pen a note and share pictures of herself from the audience. The actress shared that she has always enjoyed watching films more than starring in them. The actress wrote, “Oh the magic of cinema! Sunday was movie day at my boarding school in Panchgani. It was an eagerly anticipated weekly treat. We girls would pile into the gymnasium where the movies were screened, ready to be swept into alternate worlds. I must have been a preteen when I developed my first silver screen crush. It was a dashing Paul Newman in The Silver Chalice, and I wasn’t the only girl to feel my heart flutter when he came on screen.”

Sharing further, the actress recalled going to the cinemas undercover while wearing a burka. She added, “Years later I entered the film industry by chance more than design. There is of course a thrill to being in front of the camera, but I still wager that being a member of the audience is more fun! In my early years as an actor, I would buy tickets for “my” films and watch them incognito to gauge the audience reaction. Often this involved wearing a burkha to avoid being recognised. When I grew too mature for this trick, I would enter the cinema late, once the film had started, and exit early to avoid being mobbed!” 

Zeenat Aman reflects on how the watching experience has changed

In the same post, the veteran actress also recollected how the movie-watching experience has changed over the years. She added in her post, “I suspect the sheer glut of content available now has blunted the thrill of movie watching. But my older followers will remember how novel, exciting and entertaining cinema-going used to be.” 


She shared that the photos she posted were taken 40 years apart and they represented the difference in the manner in which she consumed cinema. She recalled, “These two images, taken some 40 years apart, show me as a member of the audience. Demure and a tad self-conscious at a theatre in Calcutta sometime in the late 70s; raucous and carefree at a screening of “my” Don at Regal Cinema just last year. So, if you’ve felt the magic of cinema, tell me about your favourite film or film-watching experience in the comments…” 

January 29th, 2024

