Zeenat Aman Thanks Dimple Kapadia For Supporting Her In ‘Trying Times’ Despite Facing Criticism

Zeenat Aman is known for sharing unknown anecdotes and narrating tales of the past on her social media. Through her Instagram, the yesteryear actress often takes trips down memory lanes and pens notes about people, films, filmmakers and incidents that took place on set. Most recently, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Chhailla Babu along with a note of appreciation for Dimple Kapadia.

Zeenat Aman shares a BTS photo from Chhailla Babu

On May 14, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram account to share a picture from the sets of her film Chhailla Babu. The movie released in 1977 featured her in the lead role along with actor Rajesh Khanna, who was married to Dimple Kapadia at the time. The veteran actress shared a picture with Dimple and the director of the movie Joy Mukherjee. She penned a lengthy note in the caption as she took a stroll down memory lane.

In the photo, Zeenat could be seen dressed in a chic pantsuit while smoking a cigarette. She wrote in the caption, “I can’t recollect where this picture was taken, but it quite certainly had something to do with the film Chhailla Babu. Perhaps it’s a BTS shot from the set. I say this because while the chairs scream ‘production’, I’m in my own clothes not a costume. With me are the director of the film Joy Mukherjee and the effervescent Dimple Kapadia, who must have been visiting the set as she was married to the lead actor." The actress further mentioned how filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor played a significant role in boosting both her and Dimple’s careers. She continued, “Dimple and I both got big career breaks thanks to Raj Kapoor. She, as a teenager, when she was cast in and as Bobby. Whereas I was able to deliver a blow to my “western image” thanks to Satyam Shivam Sundaram."

Zeenat Aman expresses gratitude for Dimple Kapadia

In the same conversation, Zeenat mentioned going through a tough time in her life where only a handful of people stood in her support. She asserted, “This isn’t a post about Dimple’s talent though she has that in spades, it’s about the little I saw of her character. During a very difficult phase in my life she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me. This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited! In those trying times, she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date.” While it is unknown what incident Zeenat is referring to, her post has garnered significant attention from social media users,

Further Zeenat mentioned that since Kapadia is not on the social media platform, she urged her daughter and former actres Twinkle Khanna to ‘pass on’ the love to her mother. She continued by writing, “Truly, a wave of appreciation washed over me when I found this picture some days ago.”

The post did not miss the attention of Twinkle Khanna. The former actress reshared it on her Instagram stories and wrote, “What a lovely picture and mom says thank you for your gracious words (red heart emoji).”

