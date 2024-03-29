Advertisement

Kamlesh Awasthi, known as the Voice of Mukesh, died on Thursday, March 28, at his home in Ahmedabad. The singer, who was in a coma for a month, breathed his last at the age of 78. He is renowned for lending his voice to Raj Kapoor in the movie Gopichand Jasoos and singing the hit song Tera Saath Hai Toh from Pyaasa Sawan. Another notable rendition by Awasthi was Zindagi Imtihaan Leti Hai from the film Naseeb.

Who was Kamlesh Awasthi?

Born in 1945 in Savarkundla, Kamlesh Awasthi holds a PhD from Bhavnagar University and started his musical career under the guidance of art guru Bharbhai Pandya in Bhavnagar. He gained prominence with his album Tribute to Mukesh, which showcases his vocal resemblance to the legendary singer Mukesh.

(A file photo of Kamlesh Awasthi | Image: Instagram)

His voice earned him the title Voice of Mukesh, especially after Raj Kapoor praised his singing in the film Gopichand Jasoos, stating that it felt like Mukesh had returned. Awasthi's contribution to the music industry, especially in Gujarati cinema, earned him widespread acclaim. His legacy includes numerous Gujarati songs and an active presence in stage shows, earning him a reputation in the regional music scene.

Kamlesh Awasthi's iconic tracks

Awasthi has sung many super hit tracks for the Hindi industry such as Dil Deewana Tera, Duniya Banane Wale, Zindagi Imtihaan Leti Hai, Tera Saath Hai To, Bade Armaan Se Rakhaa, China Nahi Japan Nahi and Duniyawale Se Door.

