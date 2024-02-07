Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Boney Kapoor Wins Tender To Develop Noida Film City, Promises To Make It 'Int'l hub for film shoots'

The firm backed by Boney Kapoor won the tender against three other bidders and companies, including those backed by Akshay Kumar and Dinesh Vijan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Boney Kapoor
Boney Kapoor | Image:Instagram/boney.kapoor
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Producer Boney Kapoor backed Bayview Projects and Bhutani Infra have won the tender to develop the International Film City at Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The proposed film studios will be built near the upcoming Noida Airport.

The firm backed by Boney won the tender against three other bidders and companies-- Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series), Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited (Maddock Films, Cape of Good Films LLP, and others) and 4 Lions Films Private Limited (backed by filmmaker K C Bokadia and others). Last week, the presentations for the greenfield project were made to the officials of the Uttar Pradesh government and Boney's firm managed to bag the tender.

Boney Kapoor shares his vision for International Film City

Sharing the news on social media, Boney Kapoor wrote, “We shall live upto the vision of Hon’ble  CM @myogiadityanath and make this Studio an International hub for film shoots for film makers from all across the world. The studio shall have facilities for not just filming but post production too. A Producer should be able to walk in with the script into the studio and leave with the final film. We shall live upto the Hon’ble  @narendramodi #MakeinIndia vision. #InternationalFilmCityAtNoida.”

Official shares information about the International Film City

"The project is being developed on public-private partnership (PPP) model. The company offering the highest revenue share to the state government was selected as the developer for the greenfield project," an official said.

The bid for the project was floated on September 30, 2023, with January 5, 2024 as the deadline. This is the third time that the bid for the development of the Film City has been floated after two previous attempts failed to attract investors.

A pet project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Film City is envisaged as an international project spanning over 1,000 acres (230 acres in first phase) of land along the Yamuna Expressway near Noida.

The project is situated in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Authority near the upcoming Noida International Airport.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

