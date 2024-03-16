Advertisement

BTS singer Jimin has released the music video of his new song Like Crazy. Along with the Like Crazy music video, the K-pop artist has released all the songs from his debut album FACE. Jimin's latest song came a few days after he shared the video of Set Me Free Pt. 2.

In the music video of Like Crazy song, Jimin can be seen at a party, which slowly transitioned to him sitting all by himself in a room with fluctuating lights. Throughout the song, the BTS member can be seen jumping between the two locations while performing on the track. In the groovy pop track, Jimin looked for an escape from the painful moments in front of him.

For the track, Jimin took inspiration from the romantic film of the same name. Also, some lines from the film were used to give the song an emotional touch. The lyrics of the song were, "I’d rather be lost in the lights, lost in the lights / I’m outta my mind / Please hold onto the end of this night / Each night, you spin me up high / The moon embraces you / Give me a taste."

Where to watch BTS Jimin's Like Crazy performance live?

about to make his solo debut on television with Jimmy Fallon's show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It is not the first time he will appear on the show as previously he interviewed with Jimmy Fallon with his bandmates. ARMY can watch Jimin's live performance on the chat show via NBC channel, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV, among others. After the live broadcast of the performance, it will be accessible on The Tonight Show's official handle.