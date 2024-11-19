sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |

Published 20:44 IST, November 19th 2024

Cannes Winner All We Imagine As Light Getting No OTT Buyers In India, Says Aligarh Director

All We Imagine As Light: An acclaimed Bollywood director has claimed that no OTT platforms are willing to buy streaming rights for the Cannes winner.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A still from All We Imagine As Light
A still from All We Imagine As Light | Image: YouTube
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:44 IST, November 19th 2024