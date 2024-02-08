Advertisement

Captain Miller which is slated to make its box office debut on Pongal 2024, has catered immense excitement from movie enthusiasts worldwide. Headlined by Dhanush, the film also features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar, and Edward Sonnenblick in pivotal roles. Ahead of the film's release, cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni recently engaged in an exclusive interview with Galatta, shedding light on the shooting experiences and talking about the cuts the film faced by the censor board.

Captain Miller cinematographer says climax underwent several cuts

Siddhartha Nuni delved into the film's tone, emphasising that despite being an action-packed venture, Captain Miller strays from excessive violence. He revealed that a portion of the climax underwent edits to secure a 'U/A' certificate, ensuring it remains family-friendly without compromising its essence. The cinematographer highlighted Arun Matheswaran's approach, mentioning that while the action is pivotal, it's curated for a wider audience, focusing on grandeur rather than excessive violence.

Revealing that the cuts were in Captain Miller's climax portions, Siddhartha also addressed the intensity of the action scenes by saying, “Arun has already said it, but this film doesn't have as much violence compared to his first two films. It was set up like a large-scale spectacle event film to be enjoyed by a larger audience. So, we kind of kept the violence to the limit and we didn't go beyond a certain point where we'd probably get an adult certificate because we aimed for a 'U/A' so that the whole family could come and watch. It's an action film.”

The unveiled action sequences in Captain Miller's teaser and trailer have escalated the film's anticipation. Dhanush's portrayal in this pre-independence era narrative, where he embodies a character considered a criminal during British rule, adds a layer of intrigue. The emphasis on a 'U/A' certification promises an action-packed yet family-inclusive cinematic experience.

Dhanush's recent teaser poster on social media sparked a frenzy among fans, solidifying the anticipation for this Arun Matheswaran directorial. As Captain Miller gears up for its theatrical release, the excitement surrounding this action-packed narrative only intensifies.

