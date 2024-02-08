English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran opens up about the clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan

Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran was asked if it was a planned clash with Ayalaan to create a buzz on social media, to this, the director denied.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayalaan, Captain Miller
Ayalaan and Captain Miller posters | Image:Instagram
Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran is on a spree to promote his upcoming actioner starring Dhanush. With Lal Salaam out of the Sankranti race, the film will now clash with just one film Ayalaan at the box office on January 12. Now, reacting to the clash, the director said that he is happy for Ravikumar.

Captain Miller director on the clash with Ayalaan

Speaking to Behindwoods TV, Arun was asked if it was a planned clash to create a buzz on social media, to his, the director denied and he is happy for Ravikumar that finally his film is releasing. For the unversed, Ayalaan was supposed to release last year on Diwali and Captain Miller was slated to release in December. However, both the films got delayed and the makers then announced January 12 as the release date.

Captain Miller Audio Launch Highlights: Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Pongal 2024 race & more Tamil Movie, Music Reviews and News
(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Elaborating on his friendship, Arun said that he, Ravikumar and Sivakartikeyan are mutual friends and play cricket together. He added, "Moreover, I’m very happy for Ravikumar because when I started Rocky, he started the film Ayalaan. I don’t know how but from then onwards till today he has held on to that film.”

(A poster of Ayalaan | Image: Instagram)

Lauding the Ayalaan director, Arun said that Ravikumar never disowns the movie even after getting delayed like this. He feels disheartening how a "talented filmmaker" like him had to wait for such a long time but also "loves" how he is still standing by his film.

Arun Matheswaran's disappointment for a scene from Captain Miller getting cut

The director also opened up about the trims and cuts the film went through and shared he had to remove a from the film. Expressing his disappointment, he said that as a creator he would have rather wanted it to not be trimmed. However, he was helpless as the Censor Board ordered them to remove the scene. The film has got an A certification because of a sequence in the climax of around 4 minutes.

Captain Miller director Arun Matheshwaran: Dhanush is the sharpest mind I have seen in the industry
(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars  Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick and John Kokken in supporting roles.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

