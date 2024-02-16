Advertisement

Kriti Sanon, acclaimed for her National Award-winning performance in Mimi (2021), is currently earning appreciation for her performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Transitioning from her Telugu debut in 1: Nenokkadine alongside Mahesh Babu to securing a lead role in Om Raut's Adipurush, Sanon has secured her place as a leading force in the cinema business.

What is Kriti Sanon’s net worth?

Several media reports estimate Sanon's net worth at approximately Rs 74 crore. Beyond acting, Sanon's foray into diverse business ventures such as fashion (Ms Taken), fitness (The Tribe), production (Blue Butterfly Film), and skincare (Hyphen) have significantly contributed to her wealth. Living a lavish lifestyle fueled by her flourishing career, Sanon's earnings afford her luxury and comfort.

How does Kriti Sanon’s house look from inside?

A glimpse into Sanon's vibrant lifestyle unveils her luxurious duplex residence in Mumbai. According to a report by Money Control, Sanon has leased a duplex unit from none other than Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan for a staggering monthly sum of Rs 10 lakh. Situated on the 27th and 28th floors of the prestigious Atlantis Building in Andheri, the property has an estimated value of Rs 31 crore, with Sanon reportedly depositing Rs 60 lakh before moving in.

Crafted by renowned celebrity architect and interior decorator Priyanka Mehra, Sanon's duplex is filled with elegance and sophistication. Adorned with a light colour palette and themed spaces flaunting vibrancy, every corner of the house exudes warmth and charm. From contemporary wooden furnishings to a serene terrace filled with lush greenery and cozy seating arrangements, the duplex might surely be serving her solace after a hectic day on set.

Kriti’s family comprises her parents, sister Nupur Sanon, and beloved pets Disco and Phoebe. Featuring a dedicated corner for capturing picture-perfect moments, the house also has striking black and white geometric flooring juxtaposed with some artwork, accent pieces, and paintings that complement the pristine walls seamlessly.