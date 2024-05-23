Advertisement

Aamir Khan tied the knot with Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple parted ways in 2021. The Taare Zameen Par actor was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986-2002. In a new interview, Kiran opened up on the circumstances of their marriage and the reason behind their split.

Kiran Rao recalls living in a live-in relationship with Aamir Khan before marriage

In a conversation with She The People, Kiran Rao revealed that she married Aamir Khan due to parental pressures. She also recalled living with the actor for a year before they decided to tie the knot. She asserted that the instituition of marriage needs to be ‘rethought’, according to her.

A file photo of Aamir Khana and Kiran Rao | Image: Instagram

In the conversation, Kiran Rao revealed, “I've always felt that (marriage as an institution is up for a rethink). Aamir and I lived together for a year before we got married honestly, we did it more because parents and you know… all the rest of it and even at that time we knew that it’s a great institution if you can function as individuals as well as a couple within that institution.” The Lapaata Ladies further argued, “The thing we don't talk about enough is how marriage tends to stifle, especially women. How you could find perhaps a way to be yourself within the institution. That's something up for debate and discussion.”

Advertisement

Kiran Rao talks about the expectations from women in a marriage

In the same conversation, Kiran Rao shared, “ Esther Perel (American psychologist) has written an amazing book on it, and it's very interesting. As apes, we were living together. This nuclear family setup is a pressure, and it's a pressure, especially on women.” She further talked about the pressures marriage put on women, especially. The director said, “There's so much responsibility on the women to run the house, keep the family together. In fact, women are expected to keep in touch with their in-laws, to be in touch with your husband's family. That's a lot of expectation.”

Advertisement

A file photo of Aamir Khana and Kiran Rao | Image: Instagram

Kiran Rao is currently basking in the success of her directorial Lapaata Ladies. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.