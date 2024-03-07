×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Aamir Khan Responds To Fan Who Asked Why He Performed At Mukesh Ambani's Son Anant's Pre-Wedding

Talking about performing at the Ambanis bash with several other celebrities, Aamir Khan said, "I danced at my daughter’s wedding too (laughs)."

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan file photo
Aamir Khan file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aamir Khan was one of many celebrities who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. He even performed alongside other stars at the event. Aamir Khan recently hosted an Ask Me Anything Instagram live session, during which a fan asked why he didn't dance at his daughter's wedding, Ira Khan, but did at Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant, pre-wedding celebrations.

Aamir Khan reveals why he performed at Ambani bash

Talking about performing at the Ambanis bash, Aamir Khan said, "I danced at my daughter’s wedding too (laughs). I performed at Mukesh’s celebrations because he is a dear friend. Nita, Mukesh, I, and the kids, we are like family. I perform at their functions, and they at ours."

Aamir Khan live session | Image: Instagram

In the live, Aamir Khan also spoke about his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir said, “It’s a level up from ‘Taare Zameen Par’. If that film made you cry, I hope this film makes you laugh and entertains you.”

Aamir Khan at Ambanis bash

Aamir Khan performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash with the other Khans. Aamir Khan danced to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Advertisement

Besides Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

16 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

19 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

19 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. China's trade numbers outpace predictions for early 2024

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live: Rohit, Yashasvi enter to bat

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. When In Kolkata, Try These Locally Cherished Street Foods

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  4. Oil PSUs expand import sources, benefit nation: Puri

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Digital spectrum to boost GDP 20-25%: KV Kamath

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo