Aamir Khan was one of many celebrities who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. He even performed alongside other stars at the event. Aamir Khan recently hosted an Ask Me Anything Instagram live session, during which a fan asked why he didn't dance at his daughter's wedding, Ira Khan, but did at Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant, pre-wedding celebrations.

Aamir Khan reveals why he performed at Ambani bash

Talking about performing at the Ambanis bash, Aamir Khan said, "I danced at my daughter’s wedding too (laughs). I performed at Mukesh’s celebrations because he is a dear friend. Nita, Mukesh, I, and the kids, we are like family. I perform at their functions, and they at ours."

In the live, Aamir Khan also spoke about his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir said, “It’s a level up from ‘Taare Zameen Par’. If that film made you cry, I hope this film makes you laugh and entertains you.”

Aamir Khan performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash with the other Khans. Aamir Khan danced to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Besides Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

