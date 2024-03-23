×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rumoured To Play Next James Bond, Breaks Silence On 24-year Age Gap With Wife

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson met on the set of the 2009 John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy. When they tied the knot in 2012, they had 2 kids each of their own.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aaron Taylor-Johnson with his wife Sam
Aaron Taylor-Johnson with his wife Sam | Image:Hollywood Fandom Online/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is touted to be the next James Bond. It has already been over two years since the last James Bond film, starting Daniel Craig as Agent 007, was released. An insider told the MailOnline: “Aaron Taylor-Johnson is currently the hot favourite to step into the iconic role, he’s the first choice for (Bond chief producer) Barbara Broccoli – he is the one to beat.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson with his wife Sam  Taylor-Johnson | Image: Hollywood Fandom Online/Instagram 

With Aaron reportedly stepping into the boots of one of the most popular onscreen heroes, the interest in his filmography and personal life has skyrocketed. The actor, who will be seen in Kraven: The Hunter, set to release later this year, recently addressed the huge age gap between him and his wife.

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson married to?

The Bullet Train star met his now-spouse Sam Taylor-Johnson on the set of her 2009 John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy. At the time, he was 18 and she was 42.  Speaking about their romance, he told Rolling Stone UK, "What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13. You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson with his wife Sam  Taylor-Johnson | Image: Hollywood Fandom Online/Instagram 

Aaron and Sam married in 2012. They had two of their own kids prior to their wedding. At the time of daughter Wylda's birth in 2010, Aaron had just turned 20. When their second daughter, Romy, came along in 2012, he wasn't even 22.

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson be the next James Bond?

Aaron broke into the mainstream with rom-com film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008) before going on to play action roles in violent comic book flick Kick Ass and later played Quicksilver in the Marvel film Avengers: Age of Ultron.

When asked about the rumours that he will play the next James Bond, the actor stayed tight-lipped. "I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell." He will next feature in The Fall Guy and Sony-marvel production Kraven: The Hunter. 

(With IANS inputs)
 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 20:57 IST

