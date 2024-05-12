Advertisement

Abdu Rozik took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself announcing his engagement. He shared a ‘save my date’ announcement and said that he has found love with whom he would reportedly tie the knot on July 7. In a surprising turn of events, the 20-year-old singer shared photos from an intimate engagement ceremony.

Abdu Rozik shares he got engaged in April

On May 9, Abdu Rozik, who rose to fame by participating in a popular reality show, took to his Instagram account to share a photo from an engagement ceremony. He shared a photo of himself exchanging rings with a mystery girl. Along with the photos, he wrote in the caption, “Allhamdulillah ❤️ 24.04.2024”, indicating that the engagement took place on April 24.

Abdu Rozik also gave a glimpse of his fiance in the photos. His fiance donned a white outfit with a veil. However, the singer has not revealed the face of the girl as yet. In the photos, Abdu was seen in a traditional outfit holding the ring. The photos come a day after the singer announced he is getting married soon.

When is Abdu Rozik getting married?

On May 8, Abdu took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself sharing the news of his upcoming nuptials. In the video, he said, “Guys, you know I'm 20 years old and I've dreamt of falling in love with a girl who respects me, who loves me too much. It's been my dream. Suddenly, I found that girl who respected me, and who gave me too much love. I don't know how to say this because I'm too much excited (sic)." Taking out a jewellery box, Abdu said, "I've a surprise for all of you. This (pointed towards a ring inside the box).”

Along with the video, Abdu also penned a note. In the caption he wrote, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! (Ring emoji) I cannot express to you in words how happy I am (beating heart emoji).” several celebrities including AR Rahman, Rajiv Aditya and others extended their wishes for the big news. Abdu Rozik rose to fame after his participation in a popular reality show in 2022. He is a popular singer, musician and blogger from Tajikistan who enjoys a decent fan following in India as well.