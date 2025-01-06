Abhijeet Bhattacharya Gets Into Legal Trouble After He Calls Mahatma Gandhi 'Father Of Pakistan': Reports

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, a Pune-based lawyer Asim Sarode has now sent a legal notice to singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya over his controversial remark calling Mahatma Gandhi the "Father of Pakistan." Bhattacharya made the comment during a podcast interview, which has since caused widespread outrage. Sarode demands a written apology, arguing that the statement disrespects Gandhi’s legacy and distorts historical facts.

In the podcast released in December 2024, Abhijeet Bhattacharya compared music composer RD Burman to Gandhi, stating, "Like Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the nation, RD Burman was the father of the nation in the world of music." He further claimed, “Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the nation for Pakistan and not India.”