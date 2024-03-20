Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan attended the event hosted by Amazon Prime Video on March 19. The streaming giant unveiled a slate of 69 titles at the event, some of which will feature Varun and Abhishek as well. A video of the actor’s banter on stage is doing rounds on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan’s fun banter goes viral

On March 19 several actors and Bollywood celebrities attended the Amazon Prime Video slate announcement event. Photos and videos from the event are now doing rounds on social media. In one particular video, Abhishek Bachchan could be heard taking a jibe at Varun Dhawan by joking with him.

In the vidoe, Abhishek joked with Varun Dhawan and said, “You’re my inspiration. I want to be like you.” To this, Varun jokingly said, “That’s a lie. You are our inspiration.” Abhishek then said, “Give me your directors or give me your dad.” In a witty response, Varun responded, “You give me your dad, then.”

Varun Dhawan to star in Prime Video’s Citadel and Abhishek Bachchan to feature in original movie

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will headline the Indian chapter of the spy-thriller film Citadel: Honey Bunny. The title was disclosed at a Prime Video event in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of the show's team. Citadel: Honey Bunny described as a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, is set against the vibrant tapestry of the 1990s.

Abhishek Bachchan will feature in the Shoojit Sircar directorial movie which is untitled yet. Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey about a father and daughter who rediscover and embrace their precious bond while they navigate through life’s surprises. The film will also star Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani.