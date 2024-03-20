×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Varun Dhawan’s Witty Reply To Abhishek Bachchan’s Request Goes Viral: Give Me Your Dad

Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan partook in Amazon Prime Video's event to unveil their upcoming titles. A video of the actors from the event is going viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan | Image:Varun Dhawan instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan attended the event hosted by Amazon Prime Video on March 19. The streaming giant unveiled a slate of 69 titles at the event, some of which will feature Varun and Abhishek as well. A video of the actor’s banter on stage is doing rounds on social media. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan’s fun banter goes viral 

On March 19 several actors and Bollywood celebrities attended the Amazon Prime Video slate announcement event. Photos and videos from the event are now doing rounds on social media. In one particular video, Abhishek Bachchan could be heard taking a jibe at Varun Dhawan by joking with him. 

In the vidoe, Abhishek joked with Varun Dhawan and said, “You’re my inspiration. I want to be like you.” To this, Varun jokingly said, “That’s a lie. You are our inspiration.” Abhishek then said, “Give me your directors or give me your dad.” In a witty response, Varun responded, “You give me your dad, then.” 

Varun Dhawan to star in Prime Video’s Citadel and Abhishek Bachchan to feature in original movie 

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will headline the Indian chapter of the spy-thriller film Citadel: Honey Bunny. The title was disclosed at a Prime Video event in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of the show's team. Citadel: Honey Bunny described as a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, is set against the vibrant tapestry of the 1990s.

Abhishek Bachchan will feature in the Shoojit Sircar directorial movie which is untitled yet. Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey about a father and daughter who rediscover and embrace their precious bond while they navigate through life’s surprises. The film will also star Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar

a few seconds ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal fails to qualify

3 minutes ago
San Thome Church, Chennai

Indian Churches To Visit

4 minutes ago
Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

5 minutes ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

5 minutes ago
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant

US SC on Texas law

5 minutes ago
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive'

EC Declares

7 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship

Lakshya jumps five places

7 minutes ago
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter

Brothers From UP

8 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
The Debate

Donor Bonds

10 minutes ago
Korean Skincare Tips

Korean Skincare Tips

13 minutes ago
trump Biden primary ohio arizona florida

Polls in Ohio, Arizona

14 minutes ago
2 States

Films Turning 10 In 2024

15 minutes ago
Six Best Zodiac Signs Known For Their Parenting Prowess

Zodiac Signs As Parents

16 minutes ago
Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

18 minutes ago
sita soren

Sita Soren joins BJP

18 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's jersey for IPL 2024

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav posts a cryptic story ahead of the start of IPL 2024

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  4. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo